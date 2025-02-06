Three-vehicle collision results in no injuries, police say

LANTZ: No one was injured after a three-vehicle collision on Hwy 102 on Jan. 29.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police, EHS and local fire departments responded to the collision on Hwy 102 in Lantz.

He said the first vehicle started to slide on snow the snow covered road and tried to maintain control by braking.

He added that the second vehicle didn’t have time to take evasive action and hit into the first vehicle.

“The third vehicle ran into the second vehicle,” said Const. Burns. “Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.”

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.