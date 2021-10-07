HALIFAX: In keeping with the provincial government’s September 29 announcement that proof of vaccination will be required for designated caregivers and visitors of residents in long-term care facilities, Nova Scotia Health will be requiring support people/visitors to show proof of vaccination when entering our facilities effective October 13.

This includes those identified as designated family/support people by patients in the hospital, as well as those accompanying patients who are coming to a hospital or clinic for a scheduled test, appointment or procedure.

Exceptions may be made for compassionate reasons such as emergency situations and end-of-life care, in discussion with the care team.

In these circumstances, support people will be required to follow additional infection prevention and control measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients and our teams.

Proof of vaccination will not be required for those seeking or receiving care or treatment.

“We know how important it is to have loved ones present while a patient is in the hospital,” N.S. health said in their statement on Oct. 7.

“Proof of full vaccination is intended to provide a layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19 so that we can continue to safely maintain family presence, while reducing the risk of introducing or transmitting COVID-19 within our facilities.”