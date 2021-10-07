RCMP to increase enforcement during Thanksgiving weekend

DARTMOUTH/EAST HANTS: During the Thanksgiving weekend, October 8-11, Nova Scotia RCMP will join police forces across Canada to increase traffic enforcement for Operation Impact, an annual initiative to increase road safety.

Operation Impact focuses on education and enforcement of the four most significant factors of serious and fatal collisions: impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and not wearing a seatbelt or wearing one incorrectly. This year’s theme is “Be a hero. Aim for zero.”

This aligns with Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025: Towards Zero which strives to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

Over the long weekend, Nova Scotia RCMP will be increasing enforcement and conducting checkpoints throughout the province to remove impaired drivers from roadways and to ensure that motorists are driving safely. With an increase in traffic expected, police are asking motorists to plan ahead to ensure everyone arrives safely at Thanksgiving celebrations.

If you suspect a driver to be impaired, or is an immediate threat to road safety, call 911 with the following, if possible:

· A description of the vehicle and driver

· A licence plate number

· The direction the vehicle is travelling

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.