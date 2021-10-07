HRM to require municipal employees be vaccinated by Dec. 15

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: The following is a statement from the Halifax Regional Municipality regarding a mandatory vaccination policy for municipal employees:

Further to our organization’s ongoing commitment to take important steps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, and in light of yesterday’s announcement by the Province of Nova Scotia, the municipality is currently taking steps to prepare for a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees.

This policy will require all municipal employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec.15, 2021.

Any municipal employees who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 will face employment consequences, including unpaid administrative leave, unless they have received an employer-approved exemption.

Full vaccination will also be a condition for new staff being hired.

Details of the policy and implementation plan will be finalized in the coming days.

The municipality continues its practice of following the direction and guidance of the Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Province of Nova Scotia.

For more information on municipal services during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit halifax.ca/coronavirus.