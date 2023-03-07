From a press release

HALIFAX: A new marketing campaign launched March 6, will encourage people to spend their vacation time and money in Nova Scotia and build on the tourism industry’s strong recovery in 2022.

The campaign, called Your Ocean Playground, will run through the end of summer in Ontario, Quebec, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts.”I

n Nova Scotia, our history, culture, people and landscape are distinctly shaped by the sea. This campaign invites visitors to experience the joy of Canada’s ocean playground,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Last year, we saw visitors return in a significant way, with accommodation sales even surpassing 2019 numbers. We want to build on that momentum and help our tourism industry thrive.”

The campaign includes television, billboard, social media, video and display ads that highlight the wide range of things to do and see in all areas of Nova Scotia. They focus on seacoast delights and Maritime culture, through the story of a couple travelling all 13,000 kilometres of coastline.

N.S. is also advertising in Germany and the United Kingdom and running year-round ads in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada.

The government will invest an additional $2.7 million this year in campaigns to support earlier and extended marketing of the province. A total of about $8.6 million will be spent in 2023.

Quotes:

“We saw visitors coming back in large numbers last year and we’re already seeing strong bookings for 2023. Provincial marketing helps create interest in Nova Scotia and once visitors get here, we have the opportunity to show them the time of their life to keep them coming back.”

– Dennis Campbell, CEO, Ambassatours Gray Line



Quick Facts:

— Nova Scotia welcomed 1.9 million visitors last year, over a million more visitors than in 2021

— accommodations operators reported 2.9 million room nights sold, up 48 per cent compared with 2021 and up 19 per cent compared with pre-pandemic 2019

— Tourism Nova Scotia has helped more than 118 communities over the past year through the Compelling Tourism Communities Initiative, supporting market research, advertising, website development and digital marketing training