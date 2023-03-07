DARTMOUTH: Halifax District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a woman charged in a theft from December 2022 in Eastern Passage.

Isabel Marie Izzard, 52, from Halifax, is charged with Theft, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Police have made several attempts to locate Izzard, however are requesting assistance from the public.

During the past twelve months, Izzard is believed to have been involved in over $30,000 worth of thefts from numerous businesses across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Investigators believe Izzard could be travelling in a white Honda Ridgeline, an older model Honda Civic or red Nissan Rogue.

The woman is said to have been involved in thefts in East Hants as well, according to East Hants RCMP.

Anyone who sees Isabel Marie Izzard is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 2022-156033