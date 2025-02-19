HALIFAX: The Houston government’s latest budget continues a troubling trend: more spending, a slowing economy, and less accountability.

With potential U.S. tariffs on the horizon, Nova Scotia needs a strong economic plan that delivers real opportunities for businesses and workers.

Instead, this budget adds another significant deficit of nearly $1 billion while Nova Scotia remains at the bottom in GDP per capita among all provinces and U.S. states.

“This government has had nearly four years to strengthen our economy, but instead, they spent billions of dollars without any meaningful progress,” said Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette “We need a plan that creates real opportunities for businesses and workers – not just

hypotheticals.

The Liberals are also raising concerns about the Houston government using its supermajority to avoid scrutiny, burying critical policy changes in two omnibus bills and crushing the independence of the Auditor General’s office.

“Nova Scotia is the birthplace of responsible government, yet this Premier is undermining the very institutions that keep our democracy accountable,” said House Leader Iain Rankin.

“If the government was proud of what they were doing, they wouldn’t be hiding important details in a omnibus bill on budget day.”