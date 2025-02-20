LOWER SACKVILLE: Discover Halifax is hosting eight regional engagement sessions across the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) in the coming weeks to collect community input and help shape the future of tourism in the municipality.

Consultation for the Halifax Regional Integrated Tourism Master Plan 2030, or ITMP 2030, is a chance to share ideas, insights, and priorities to shape a strategy that reflects community identity and fosters local opportunity.

“Discover Halifax led the first-ever regional tourism plan for HRM in 2019, and we’re excited to restart community-driven and community-focused conversations about the future of tourism, to ensure we shape the industry in ways that benefit our community,” said Ross Jefferson, President and CEO.

“Whether you work in the tourism industry, are an interested partner, or simply want to contribute to your community, we want to hear from you.”

Sessions are being held in the following regions:

Bedford-Sackville

Monday, February 24, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Kinsmen Club of Sackville



Peggy’s Cove Region

Tuesday, February 25, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Tantallon Public Library



Downtown Halifax

Wednesday, February 26, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic



Dartmouth-Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage

Thursday, February 27, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Alderney Gate Public Library Halifax Airport Region

Monday, March 3, 4:00 – 8:00pmALT Hotel Halifax Airport



Musquodoboit Valley

Tuesday, March 4, 4:00 – 8:00pm

Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre and Cultural Centre



Eastern Shore (Sheet Harbour)

Wednesday, March 5, 4:00 – 8:00pm

Sheet Harbour Royal Canadian Legion #58



Eastern Shore (Musquodoboit Harbour)

Thursday, March 6, 4:00 – 8:00pm

Old School Community Gathering Place

For more information or to register for a regional session, click here.