Houston to return to Washington in fight against tariffs

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston will return to Washington, D.C., this week on another important mission to exchange information with business and government representatives in the United States.

The Premier will attend the National Governors Association winter meeting, where he will share information on the benefits of continuing current trade relations with the United States.

“My meetings in Washington last week were productive, and I believe Americans are realizing the negative impact these tariffs would have on both sides of the border,” said Premier Houston in a release.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas – we must continue discussions on how this valued partnership has benefited both Canada and the United States.

“It is my sincere hope and my primary focus to avoid tariffs altogether and continue with a mutually beneficial trade relationship.”

On February 12, a delegation of 13 premiers met with political and business leaders in Washington to remind them of how both countries significantly benefit from free trade.

Premier Houston also continues to have discussions with other premiers and the federal government on efforts to remove interprovincial trade barriers, improve labour mobility and diversify to new markets.

As part of Budget 2025-26, the Province will work to strengthen Nova Scotia’s self-reliance by investing in critical minerals, wind resources and the seafood sector, in addition to more money to grow the Nova Scotia Loyal program.

The province will also develop a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry.

Quick Facts:- Budget 2025-26 includes a $200 million contingency fund to help respond if the United States does impose tariffs that affect Nova Scotians

– Canada is the top U.S. export destination for more than half of all goods produced in the United States.

– motor vehicles, machinery, metals and minerals, and agri-food made up more than 50 per cent of U.S. exports to Canada in 2023

– in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to the U.S. were $4.6 billion and imports were $528.3 million; the top exports were:

– tires – $1.5 billion

– fish and seafood – $1.2 billion

– forest products – $430.4 million

– agriculture and agri-food products – $278.6 million

– plastics – $217.3 million

– electrical machinery and equipment – $159 million

– motor vehicles and parts – $132.7 million

– machinery and mechanical appliances – $120.9 million

– non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying (mostly gravel and gypsum) – $118.7 million

– articles of iron and steel – $97.6 million

– mission delegates are Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel; Sean Joudry, Principal Secretary; and Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel