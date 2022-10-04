N.S. opens survey on housing needs

HALIFAX: The government is asking Nova Scotians to provide feedback on housing needs.

The online survey, which opened today, October 3, is part of a provincewide housing needs assessment that will help identify gaps in current and projected housing requirements and guide future housing policy and initiatives.



“While we know there’s a housing problem in this province, the needs vary from place to place, person to person,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

“To make good policy decisions, we need to hear directly from Nova Scotians about their experiences. I want to encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

The survey will remain open until December 4 and is available at: https://www.nshousingneeds.ca/ .

In addition to the survey, the Department will gather input from Nova Scotians through a series of focus groups, interviews, workshops and stakeholder meetings.