Cabco acquires 50 per cent stake in Lakeview Electric

New strategic partnership will enhance offerings for customers

DARTMOUTH: Cabco Communications Group (Cabco) and Lakeview Electric Ltd. (Lakeview) are

joining forces to provide customers with an integrated one-stop shop for their electrical and

communications needs.

Cabco, a leading communications technology integrator in the Maritimes, has acquired 50 percent of Lakeview, a full-service residential, commercial, and industrial electrical contractor.

Lakeview founders Corey and Sarah Graves will retain 50 percent ownership in the electrical contractor and continue in their current roles as President and Vice-President, respectively.

“We have worked closely with Lakeview in the past and know that their focus on quality work and customer satisfaction aligns well with our values,” said Michael Mills, President & CEO of Cabco.

“Corey and Sarah have done a great job building Lakeview.

“We expect to grow the business significantly with their continued leadership, talented team, and alignment with Cabco’s product offering.”

“This is a great day as we position the business for significant growth with the support of our new partners at Cabco,” said Corey Graves, Lakeview’s President. “We look forward to working with Cabco’s ownership group and staff to enhance offerings for customers of both companies.”

Lakeview will move its headquarters to 2 Ralston Ave, Dartmouth, where Cabco and Office Interiors are headquartered.