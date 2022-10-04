Air Canada reconnecting Halifax Stanfield to the Big Apple

HALIFAX STANFIELD: A key location that’s been missing from Halifax Stanfield’s flight map since the pandemic began will be restored when Air Canada launches a new non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield and New York (Newark Liberty International Airport) on December 16.

“We’re thrilled Air Canada will offer a new non-stop service between Halifax and New York starting later this year,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “The number one air service question we have been asked over the past several months, following the reinstatement of services since their cessation due to the pandemic, has been about New York.

“We know this connection is incredibly important in supporting our thriving business, industry, and academic communities, as well as our tourism operators. We very much appreciate Air Canada’s partnership in offering this valuable service to our communities, province and region.”

Halifax’s proximity to New York, in terms of its location and time zone, facilitates easy business connections and tourism opportunities in both directions.

Halifax Stanfield’s U.S. preclearance facility also provides an advantage for departing passengers who can pre-clear U.S. Customs in Halifax, arriving in the U.S. as a domestic traveller. This means passengers from Halifax are not required to visit U.S. Customs upon arrival in Newark and can immediately explore all that New York has to offer or make their way to a connecting flight.

“Air Canada is very pleased to offer customers in Halifax and throughout the Atlantic Region a convenient new connection with New York,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. “While the Big Apple is a popular leisure destination for people in Eastern Canada, it is also an important business market and this strengthened connection promises economic benefits, including increased tourism from the U.S.

“Beyond this, our partnership with United Airlines also provides easy onward connections to other U.S. centres from Newark through United’s extensive network.”

With a non-stop flight time gate to gate of under two hours, passengers will significantly benefit from the new route’s reduced travel time between Halifax and New York.

Leisure travellers can take advantage of this new service for a weekend getaway, while business travellers can maximize in-person time with clients.

“I want to thank Air Canada for its commitment to Nova Scotia,” said Susan Corkum-Greek, Nova Scotia Minister of Economic Development. “We know that the easier it is for people to get here, the more likely they are to come. And when it comes to experiences, Nova Scotia is like no other.

“This new non-stop service will bring new investment to our economy and open more possibilities for tourism, travellers, trade, and business.”

Air Canada is a member of the Star Alliance Network. Therefore, passengers can seamlessly connect from Newark Liberty International Airport to other U.S. and international destinations with Air Canada’s Star Alliance partner, United Airlines.

To book a flight, visit www.aircanada.ca.

Halifax Stanfield – Newark Liberty International Route Details

Flight Route Departure* Arrival* Day of Week Effective Dates

AC8670 YHZ-EWR 11:45 AM 1:04 PM M, W, F, Sun December 16, 2022 to January 7, 2023

AC8699 EWR-YHZ 1:45 PM 4:35 PM M, W, F, Sun December 16, 2022 to January 7, 2023

AC8670 YHZ-EWR 11:45 AM 1:04 PM Daily Starting January 8, 2023

AC8699 EWR-YHZ 1:45 PM 4:35 PM Daily Starting January 8, 2023

*Flight arrival and departure times are displayed in the local time zone.