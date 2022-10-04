Seniors Week focuses on safety following Hurricane Fiona

From a release

HALIFAX: October 1 to 8 is Seniors Week in Nova Scotia, a chance to celebrate seniors and highlight their community contributions. In the wake of hurricane Fiona, Nova Scotians are asked to check in on older Nova Scotians as cleanup continues.

“We know that the impact of natural disasters can be particularly hard on older Nova Scotians,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care. “The Province moved quickly to put in place additional supports for our most vulnerable seniors, but we can all do our part in our own communities by checking in on older neighbours, friends and loved ones as communities rebuild following Fiona.”

Older Nova Scotians may face barriers following the storm such as debris blocking pathways, limited access to public transit and unique challenges related to power outages.

The Province recently announced an increase of $250 to the Seniors Care Grant to help with storm-related damage and issues. Anyone who has previously received the grant will automatically receive this support.

Others who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for the grant:

— at the program website: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-help-household-healthcare-and-home-heating-costs-seniors-care-grant

— by email: seniorsgrant@novascotia.ca

— by calling toll-free: 1-800-670-4357.



The Seniors Care Grant helps cover the costs of services such as snow removal, small repairs, lawn care, transportation, and grocery and medication delivery.

The list of eligible expenses was expanded in September to include phone and internet costs, and health services like eye exams, dental work, mental health supports, physical therapy and foot care, as well as a one-time, $250 grant to help with heating costs this year.



Quick Facts:

— applicants must keep receipts for work or services provided, live in a home or apartment they own or rent, and have an annual net household income of $37,500 or less

— more than 27,000 Nova Scotia seniors received a seniors care grant in the program’s first year

— seniors can also apply for other financial supports for Nova Scotians affected by the hurricane, including $100 available to those who lost power for 48 hours



Additional Resources:

