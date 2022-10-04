NSH, IWK Health seeking input for Accessibility Action Plan

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health are seeking public input as part of the preliminary consultation to develop a shared Accessibility Action Plan by spring 2023.

Do you have suggestions to improve accessibility for a disabled person in the areas of health care services, health care information or health care employment opportunities at Nova Scotia Health or IWK Health? If so, we want to hear from you!

Visit Engage4Health to complete the survey, open until Nov. 4. Direct link to https://www.engage4health.ca

Share your voice and join the conversation to improve the experience of patients, families, employees, physicians, volunteers, learners and community members with physical, mental, learning or sensory impairment.

Having an accessibility action plan is a legislative requirement in the Accessibility Act (2017) which recognizes accessibility as a human right and sets a goal to make Nova Scotia an accessible province by 2030.