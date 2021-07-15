N.S., police make changes to Alert Ready system

HALIFAX: Emergency situations can unfold quickly and, in some instances, alerts can help people protect themselves and their families.

That is why the province and police work together to ensure consistency and protocols are in place for issuing police-related alerts, including a recent review and collaboration on the effective use of the Alert Ready System.



“Protecting the public is serious and difficult work, and we know that in certain situations alerts are one of the tools that can help to do that,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office (EMO).

“The alert system is something we have every confidence in, whether alerts are issued by police or EMO.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police (HRP) now have direct access to the Alert Ready System. The option is available to other policing services across the province when and if they choose.Direct access gives police the ability to issue an alert without assistance from EMO. RCMP and HRP have been trained to use the system and can send an alert for police-related situations where there is believed to be an imminent threat to the public.EMO will continue to issue police-related alerts at the request of all policing agencies in Nova Scotia, and for non-police matters such as floods and forest fires.