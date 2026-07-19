N.S. Power announces new Community Energy Fund to expand support for customers

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power is launching a new $500,000 Community Energy Fund to help eligible customers who are struggling with their power bills.

Created through Nova Scotia Power’s Grassroots Grants Program, the Community Energy Fund will partner with local organizations to provide direct support to customers who need it most.

Through the program, Nova Scotia Power will match assistance provided by participating organizations, helping more Nova Scotians access more financial support for their Nova Scotia Power bills.

“We know many Nova Scotians are making difficult choices as they manage rising household costs including power bills,” said Vivek Sood, President and CEO of Nova Scotia Power.

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“That’s why we’re launching the Community Energy Fund. By partnering with trusted community organizations and matching the support they provide, we can help more people access assistance when they need it most.”

The Community Energy Fund builds on Nova Scotia Power’s long-standing commitment to supporting communities across the province. The company contributes more than $2 million annually to community- based initiatives, charitable organizations, and local programs throughout Nova Scotia.

All community programs and donations from Nova Scotia Power are funded entirely by its parent company, Emera—not through customer rates.

Along with the Community Energy Fund, Nova Scotia Power contributes $300,000 annually to the Heat Emergency Assistance Top Up (HEAT) Fund, which provides emergency heating assistance to eligible Nova Scotians.

Additional details about the new Community Energy Fund, including application information, will be shared in the coming weeks as Nova Scotia Power works with community partners to shape the program and ensure it reaches those who need it most. The fund will be launched this fall.