New long-term care home opens in Lower Sackville

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams (left) speaks with a staff member and resident of Rosecrest The Meadows. (Province of Nova Scotia)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Approximately 150 Nova Scotians in need of long-term care have a new place to call home with the opening of a new long-term care home in Lower Sackville.



Rosecrest The Meadows, operated by Rosecrest Communities, is a modern 144-bed home where each resident has a single room and private washroom.

It is the seventh long-term care home to open as part of the Province’s plan to build 5,700 new and replacement beds in communities across Nova Scotia.



“With most new residents now moved in, we are already seeing the difference that modern, private rooms and thoughtfully designed spaces can make in their daily lives,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care. “With senior populations growing across the country, the need for long-term care continues to increase.

“Here in Nova Scotia, every new home we open means more access to care and more spaces where people can live in comfort, with dignity.”

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Rosecrest The Meadows had its grand opening on July 16.

The home features occupational therapy and physiotherapy space, a hair salon, a community connection room and a large, secure outdoor garden space for residents and families to enjoy.



Building new long-term care homes and improving existing homes is part of Action for Health, the Province’s strategic plan to improve healthcare.

Minister Barb Adams. (Province of N.S. photo)





Quotes:

“After years of thoughtful planning and building an exceptional space and team, it is incredibly rewarding to see the vision for The Meadows come to life.

“In this beautiful, new home, we are creating a truly unique long-term care community where residents, families, volunteers, and team members all contribute to something very special.

“The Meadows has become more than a long-term care home – it is a place where people belong, relationships flourish and a genuine sense of community continues to grow.”

— Laurie Parsons, Administrator, Rosecrest The Meadows

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“Since being the first resident to move into The Meadows, my grandfather has had such a good experience.

“The new home is bright and busy, and he is well cared for by the staff. It has given our family such peace of mind knowing how loved and cared for my grandfather is.”

— Maddie White, granddaughter of resident Aubrey White and a continuing care assistant at the home



Quick Facts:

– more than 100 residents have moved in to The Meadows; the rest will move in over the coming weeks

– with this new home opening, about 1,200 of the 5,700 single long-term care rooms being built and replaced are now open; construction is underway on more than 2,000 more rooms

– the other new and replacement homes now open are Villa Acadienne in Meteghan, Kiknu Long-Term Care Home in Eskasoni, Mahone Bay Nursing Home, Moody Hall in Bedford, Opal Ridge in Dartmouth and Carefield Manor in Dominion

– seven more new and replacement homes are expected to open this fiscal year (before March 31)

-all new and replacement homes are designed and built based on current best practices for infection control and resident and staff safety