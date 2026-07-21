PHOTOS/VIDEO: Fans flock to see Cheverie with PWHL’S Walter Cup

Montreal Victoire head coach and New Glasgow native Kori Cheverie raises the Walter Cup above her head to applause from the crowd outside the Pictou County Wellness Centre on July 17.(Healey photo)

NEW GLASGOW: The pride and joy of New Glasgow brought the PWHL’s Walter Cup championship trophy to her Pictou County hometown on July 17.

Kori Cheverie, the head coach of the championship winning Montreal Victoire, was feted with a large crowd joining her for a meet-and-greet at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

That followed a short parade where Cheverie and the Cup were escorted by New Glasgow police, RCMP, and bike patrol officers. There was even a free BBQ put on by Sobeys.

The parade began at the former site of Big Al’s Convenience Store, and then travelled along Provost Street; Archimedes Street; George Street to Stellarton Road and then down Westville Road to its ending spot, the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

There was a crowd of families with many young female hockey players gathered along Westville Road to greet her.

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At the Wellness Centre, fans, some who came from as far away as Moncton, were able to chat with Kori, get a photo with her and the Walter Cup, and get some autographs.

Tricia Robinson was among those who came all the way from Moncton for the parade in hopes of getting an autograph from Cheverie.

She could be described as a “super fan” as she has attended a few of the events with various players for their respective time with the cup and garnered autographs on a championship winners towel.

Robinson was hoping to add Cheverie’s name to it on this day.

Check out our video story to see if she did get Cheverie’s autograph.

Video sponsored by LumberMart BMR

Video by Matt Dagley

The Montreal Victoire flag hangs out the vehicle window Kori was in with the cup. (Dagley Media photo)

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Kori Cheverie gets a photo with a fan and the Walter Cup. (Dagley Media photo)

Tricia Robinson of Moncton tells her story of the championship towel to Pat as they await the parade arrival at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. (Dagley Media photo)

Kori Cheverie hoists the Walter Cup along the parade on Westville Road in New Glasgow. (Dagley Media photo)

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Pat interviews Kori as fans await her at the meet-and-greet to get photos with her and the Walter Cup plus her autograph inside the Pictou County Wellness Centre. (Dagley Media photo)

A young female hockey player gets an autograph on her hockey stick from Kori Cheverie with the Walter Cup nearby on the table. (Dagley Media photo)

Kori Cheverie with the Walter Cup outside the Pictou County Wellness Centre. (Healey photo)