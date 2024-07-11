HALIFAX: The province is sending help to fight large, out-of-control wildfires in Prince George, British Columbia.



Twenty firefighters and an agency representative from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables will leave from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday, July 12.



“We’re thankful that, so far, our wildfire season has been calmer than last year’s, and I thank Nova Scotians for their diligence to check and follow the daily burn restrictions,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“We have a duty to help other provinces when we can, and I’m proud to send our crew to answer the call for help from our colleagues in British Columbia.”

Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow the province’s wildfire resources to be shared.

