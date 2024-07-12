EAST WALTON: RCMP are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Hwy 215 in East Walton.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were informed of the theft on July 9.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Highway 215 in East Walton.

“The vehicle was described as a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler 2 door.,” he said.

Const. Burns said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.