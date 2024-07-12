SABLE ISLAND NATIONAL PARK: The remains of a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman from British Columbia were discovered after a boat washed ashore at Sable Island National Park Reserve.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on July 10, at approximately 3:15 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were contacted, by Parks Canada.

A 10-foot inflatable boat was found washed ashore with two deceased people on board.

At this time, it’s thought to be a life boat for a larger vessel named Theros.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The remains are believed to be those of two sailors, a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, from British Columbia.

They were reported missing to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on June 18 after leaving Halifax Harbour on June 11, en route to the Azores.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is working to make positive identifications.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from Parks Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

File #: 24-92827