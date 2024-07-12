HALIFAX: All Nova Scotians living with Type 1 diabetes can now apply for funding to cover the cost of an insulin pump and supplies, the provincial Health and Wellness Minister announced on Friday.

The province has removed the age cap on the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program. Previously, only people younger than 26 were eligible.

“People living with diabetes should get the support they need to afford the equipment and supplies they need to better manage their diabetes,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“Diabetes can be a life-changing experience and expanding this program will have a positive impact on the quality of life for some people living with diabetes.”

In February, N.S. committed to expanding the program by removing the age cap.

More information about the program, eligibility and how to apply is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-insulin-pump-and-supplies-insulin-pump-program

Quotes:

“As someone who previously aged out of the program and has limited coverage for anything diabetes related, being able to rejoin the program is a big relief.

“It will greatly reduce the financial strain that comes with living with Type 1 diabetes. The people who advocated for this change deserve a lot of the credit for making this happen.

To put it simply, having access to this technology to manage my diabetes without the financial strain is life changing.”

— Ben Roberts, Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program funding recipient

– the $1.3-million investment to expand the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program comes from Budget 2024-25

–the average cost of an insulin pump is $6,300 (with a five-year warranty) and supplies are about $4,000 per year

– currently, about 150 Nova Scotians benefit from the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program, and removing the cap means about 450 more people will be eligible