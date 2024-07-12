Youth located deceased following flash flooding in Wolfville

WOLFVILLE: A Wolfville youth has been found deceased after flash flooding in the town and surrounding Kings County communities on July 11.

Police said in a release that at approximately 7:40 p.m., Kings District RCMP received a report that a youth was pulled into a water-filled ditch at a park on Highland Ave. in Wolfville.

The youth disappeared under rushing water.

According to police, the youth and friends had been playing at the park when flash flooding occurred.

RCMP, together with Valley, Annapolis County, and West Hants Ground Search and Rescue teams, and the Wolfville Fire Department, quickly deployed a search for the youth.

Nova Scotia Public Works and Acadia University also assisted in the search.

As a part of the search efforts, the water drainage system in the area was diverted and the youth’s remains were located at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Out of respect for the youth’s family, the Nova Scotia RCMP will not release the youth’s name or any other personal information. Our thoughts are with the youth’s family and loved ones, and the entire community.

File #: 2024-979104

Premier Tim Houston issued a statement following the news of the youth’s death from the flash flooding.

“Like all Nova Scotians, I am heartbroken at the news that a youth in Wolfville lost his life as a result of flash flooding,” said Houston.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are processing a devastating loss.

“I hope they find some comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their mourning.”

He commended first responders.

“I also want to commend the efforts of the first responders who acted heroically to protect and safeguard their fellow Nova Scotians last night, and every time they are called upon,” he said.