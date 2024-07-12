Woman nabbed for allegedly driving impaired, speeding

LANTZ: A 20-year-old Indian Brook woman will face impaired driving charges when she appears in court next month.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said an officer was patrolling Highway 102 in Lantz on July 6 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

“The officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed,” said Const. Burns.

“The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who exhibited signs of alcohol impairment.”

Const. Burns said the driver submitted to a roadside screening device test and failed.

She was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Enfield Detachment where they provided samples of their breath.

Kaleah Sack, 20, of Indian Brook has been charged with impaired diving, impaired driving over 80mg%, driving while prohibited and speeding.

Sack will appear in court in August.