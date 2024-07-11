SiRT charges East Hants RCMP officer with sexual assault offences

ENFIELD: An East Hants RCMP officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s SiRT (Serious Incident Response Team).

SiRT said that on Jan. 11, 2024, RCMP contacted the SiRT after a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted by one of their officers in 2023.

The woman and the officer are known to each other.

SiRT began an investigation into the matter that day and as a result, on July 11, Const. William McNutt was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Const. McNutt has only been an officer for a little over two years.

The offences were Sexual Assault, Overcoming Resistance to Commission of Offence, and Uttering Threats.

Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, called the charges disturbing.

The incident happened when Const. McNutt was posted to East Hants RCMP at the time. In January, he was suspended from his duties.

“The RCMP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously,” he said in a statement.

“Our employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians. These criminal charges are disturbing.”

A/Cmmsnr Daley said that Const. McNutt remains suspended from duty.

“An internal code of conduct process has also been initiated,” said Daley.

Const. will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Sept. 9 to face the charges.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence or other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Investigations are under the direction and control of an independent civilian director, who has the sole authority to determine if charges should be laid at the conclusion of an investigation.