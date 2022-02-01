HALIFAX: In a statement on Feb. 1, the NS NDP called on the provincial government to take immediate action to ensure there isn’t a chill on new solar power projects in the province. A recent application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) would add monthly fees to the program that currently has none.

“At a time when we know we need to move as quickly as possible on adding renewables to how we generate electricity in our province, this application by Nova Scotia Power (NSP) will mean fewer people switch to solar power, and job losses in an industry that is just getting off the ground,” said NSNDP Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Claudia Chender.

“We are in a climate emergency with greenhouse reduction targets we are already unlikely to meet. Our efforts must go into supporting the creation of more green jobs, not killing them.”

The NSNDP caucus will seek intervenor status at the UARB hearings to push NSP to change direction. The system access fee being requested by Nova Scotia Power would create an unexpected cost for those who were planning to install solar panels.

“I am extremely concerned that NSP’s application for a system access charge will essentially put a stop to residential customers going solar and put many small solar companies out of business,” said Dustin Rioux, a Truro resident currently in the process of setting up solar power at his home. “The confusion that’s already been caused is serious and the government shouldn’t wait to step in and fix this.

“I want to do my part to go green but this uncertainty will mean many people will change their minds about getting solar. Customers and small businesses will feel the impact now, if they have to wait for the hearing in the fall.”

Nova Scotians cannot afford the 10 per cent rate hike NSP is requesting.

The Houston government must ensure this application is changed and work to eliminate energy poverty in Nova Scotia.