BEAVER BANK: A 35-year-old Lower Sackville man is facing multiple charges following a home invasion on Jan. 27 in Beaver Bank.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said at approximately 11:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion on Susan Dr. in Beaver Bank.

“Police learned that two men had forcibly entered the home and a firearm was discharged,” said Cpl. Marshall. “The two men then assaulted the homeowner and her son, before stealing money from them.”

He said an animal was struck before the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects vehicle struck a snowbank nearby and the men fled on foot. No one was seriously injured during the incident and one of the victims was taken to hospital.

Cpl. Marshall said officers located the vehicle and found a prohibited shotgun and ammunition, which were seized.

“Police located one of the suspect’s nearby and arrested him without incident,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He was transported to cells and held in custody overnight.

Jonathan David James Murphy, 35, of Lower Sackville, has been charged with:

· Assault with a Weapon;

· Robbery;

· Break and Enter;

· Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence;

· Reckless Discharge of a Firearm;

· Careless Handling of a Firearm;

· Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose;

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

· Possession of a Firearm Knowing It’s Possession is Unauthorized;

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle;

· Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition;

· Willfully Injure Animal;

· Mischief under $5,000;

· Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order;

· Failure to Comply with Conditions.

Murphy was remanded into custody over the weekend and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later today, Feb. 1.

The investigation is continuing and is being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division General Investigation Section.

File #: 22-11288