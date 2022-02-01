UPDATED: Forrest continues points streak for Bears

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: An Enfield hockey player’s point streak continued, while her teams modest two game win streak ended over the weekend.

Megan Forrest picked an assist in her Brown University Bears 4-1 ECAC win before the home fans against Yale in Providence, R.I. on Jan. 28.

Two days later, Jan. 30, Forrest also had an assist, however the Bears lost to Yale 5-1 in New Haven, Conn.

It marked her fifth straight game that the grad student recorded at least one point for the Bears.

The games were part of the NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey ECAC, which is one of the six conferences that compete in the league.