New roof for Eastern Passage Legion receives federal support

EASTERN PASSAGE: The MP for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook announced a federal investment of $21,877 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Caen Branch 164, in Eastern Passage.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

This contribution allowed the RCL Caen Branch 164 to replace its facility’s damaged roof with high wind resistant shingles.

The renovation means the Legion can continue to offer a safe and welcoming space for programs and services that support local Veterans and their families. It will also make the venue more appealing as a rental space for community members.

Quotes

“Strong, vibrant communities in Nova Scotia are a critical part of a robust and inclusive economic recovery. Investing in shared spaces like the RCL Caen Branch 164 in Eastern Passage helps revitalize local communities and gives residents a place to come together safely.”

– Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“As Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs, I understand the important role the Royal Canadian Legion plays in the lives of Veterans and their families. It is great to see Caen Branch 164 restored to better condition so its volunteers can continue their meaningful work.”

– Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook.

“All of us at RCL Caen Branch 164 are extremely grateful to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the funding we are receiving for the new roof.

“As a volunteer-based organization, without our volunteers, community support and ACOA, it would have been difficult to continue offering the use of this facility without the upgrades needed. We are now able to get on with it in a comfortable environment.”

– Cathy Silver, Treasurer, Royal Canadian Legion Caen Branch 164

Quick facts

• The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) is committed to providing essential services in communities. RCL Caen Branch 164 provides support for Veterans and their families requiring assistance with finances, mental health, homelessness, peer support and outreach.