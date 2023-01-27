WELLINGTON/MOUNT UNIACKE: Eight community organizations in the Stewiacke, Wellington, Indian Brook, Nine Mile River, and Mount Uniacke areas are among 180 that will benefit from more than $5.8 million from the province.

The investments to the group is done through the Community Generator Program. That program helps groups purchase and install generators at community centres so the centres are able to serve as a gathering space during power outages.



“We know how important community centres are across this province,” said Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Pat Dunn.

“We want to make sure centres are ready to support their communities in times of need.”

Receiving funding through the Community Generator Program include: the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House to the tune of $20,282; Carroll’s Corner Community Centre $30,500; East Hants Ground Search and Rescue in Nine Mile River $35,682; Milford Recreation Association $50,000; Sipekne’katik First Nation $50,000; Springfield Lake Rec Centre in Middle Sackville $50,000; the Town of Stewiacke $14,500; and Uniacke & District Royal Canadian Legion Branch 165 in Mount Uniacke $44,574.

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong said local halls are benefiting from the Houston governments investment.

“There is peace of mind in knowing that we’ve increased our capacity to come together in support during outages and extreme weather events,” said Wong.

“There is still a need for more comfort centres in our community so I would encourage organizations to apply for funding until February 14.”

Dunn said N.S created the fund in September after Fiona and increased it by $4 million in December to meet community demand.



Quick Facts:

— applications for the 2023-24 Community Generator Program are open now and close on February 14



Additional Resources:

The list of 2022-23 recipients is at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/inline/cgp-recipients-2022-23.pdf