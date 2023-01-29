Fabrizi, Harnum power U-18 Pens to big win over Selects

DARTMOUTH: A player from Fall River and a Beaver Bank goalie and the ACTION Benefits Penguins were too much for the first place Northern Selects in Maritime Major Female Hockey League play on Saturday.

Cicely Harnum of Beaver Bank was a brickwall in net stopping all 24 shots she faced and Mia Fabrizi of Fall River scored her first goal of the season, which turned out to be recorded as the game winner, in a 2-0 victory at the RBC Centre.

Fabrizi’s goal was scored at the 13:06 mark of the first period.

Avery Walsh had the other goal for the Pens.

Bella House assisted on Fabrizi’s first period tally.

Jorja Burrows stopped 24 of the 26 pucks sent her way in the Selects net.

The Pens finish the season hosting Cape Breton on Sunday in a noon time start.

The Pens