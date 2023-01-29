LIVERPOOL: The Liverpool Privateers took four key points from the East Hants Junior Penguins on the weekend.

In a home-and-home set, the Privateers beat East Hants in Lantz 4-3 in a shootout on Jan. 27, before doubling up the Pens on home ice on Jan. 28.

The two wins see third place Liverpool close to within five points of second place East Hants in the Fred Fox Division.

At the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Jan. 27, Dylan Patterson’s goal on the fourth Liverpool shooter was the winner in the 4-3 victory in Lantz.

During regulation time, East Hants got out to a 2-0 lead, but the Privateers never gave up and kept inching closer and closer.

Daniel Kline with the game tying goal; Alec Howie; and Malcolm Bussey had the Liverpool goals.

For the Pens, Joey Merriam opened the scoring followed by a tally from Morgan Lake.

Sean Freeman had the team’s other goal. Lake assisted on the goal.

Zack Nauss earned the goaltending win for Liverpool, while Marcus Pettipass suffered the loss in goal for the Pens.

In Liverpool on Jan. 28, three unanswered goals in the second period led the attack for the Privateers to the 4-2 win.

Ethan MacVicar and Bruen Fisher had the Penguins markers in the loss.

Noah Comeau had two assists for East Hants.

Liverpool had four different marksmen find the back of the net.

Aidan Durnford picked up the win with 38 of 40 saves in goal, while Grant Sanford stopped 27 of 31 pucks in getting tagged with the loss.