New security measures put in place for QEII emergency department

HALIFAX: New security measures are coming to the QEII Halifax Infirmary emergency department to keep patients, families and care providers safer.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 14, anyone entering the emergency department’s main entrance (Bell Road) will be required to go through a metal detector and may be searched.

Anything found to be a weapon – or objects that could be used as a weapon – will be confiscated.

Confiscated items will be secured either on site or provided to law enforcement.

All firearms and illegal weapons will be provided to police while other items will be returned upon discharge in the safest manner possible.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone arriving at the emergency department should anticipate potential delays as these new measures are implemented.

N.S. Health is asking citizens to treat their visit in the same manner they would going though security at an airport.

Please don’t bring dangerous items into the hospital. Entry will be quicker if everyone cooperates.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Discretion will be used by security staff if a patient arriving at the emergency department needs urgent and immediate attention.

Nova Scotia Health asks for patience and understanding as these new security policies are implemented.

The overarching goal of these new measures is to ensure everyone feels safe while being treated or working in the emergency department.