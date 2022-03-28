HALIFAX: Nine community housing organizations in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are among the groups province-wide receiving grants from the province to support important housing work in their communities.

The federal and provincial governments announced over $916,000 in grants on March 28.

The Community Housing Capacity Building Program is jointly funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and is responsible for the financing.

“We need strong community housing organizations as we respond to the housing crisis,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “They know their communities well, and they know how best to meet their needs. We are pleased to support these organizations and help them build strength and expertise for the work ahead.”

The grants will fund governance and operations reviews, growth and development plans, create community land trusts, and other capacity building needs.

Quotes:

“A safe place to sleep is not a luxury. It is a fundamental human right. As government, we are helping to make this a reality through helping community housing organizations undertake the tremendous work that they do. Today’s news is a boost to the economic and social well-being of our neighbours across the entire country, and I am so pleased that this announcement includes investments right here in Central Nova in organizations like Viola’s Place and the Old School Community Gathering Place.”

– Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

“There are some important questions we need to address in the changing housing market in Cape Breton. We need to think about what kinds of housing are best for newcomers, seniors, single adults, and low-income prospective homebuyers, and where they should be located. How do we integrate energy production into our homes and buildings, and how do we offer safe, affordable housing sustainably? This funding will allow us to address those questions as an organization.”

– Erika Shea, President and CEO, New Dawn Enterprises

Quick Facts:

— the Province of Nova Scotia has committed more than $35 million to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the province

— of those, 425 were new rent supplements; the Province now provides over 4,700 rent supplements every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent

— in November 2021, the Province also invested over $400,000 to help five community housing groups working across the province

— Canada’s NHS is an ambitious,10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home; launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation supports the government’s efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Organizations receiving grants:

— Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality: $160,412 (two grants)

— Strait Area Housing Development Society, Port Hawkesbury: $85,000

— Tawaak Housing Association, Halifax Regional Municipality: $74,750

— Housing Trust Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality: $74,750

— Preston Area Housing Fund, Halifax Regional Municipality: $65,090

— DownTheMarsh Community Land Trust, Truro: $63,900

— YWCA, Halifax Regional Municipality: $58,200

— Wenjikwom Housing Commission Society, Truro: $57,500

— Cape Breton Community Housing Association, Cape Breton Regional Municipality: $46,000

— New Dawn, Cape Breton Regional Municipality: $46,000

— Upper Hammonds Plains Community Land Trust, Halifax Regional Municipality: $40,000

— Queen’s Care, Liverpool: $40,000

— Dartmouth Non-Profit, Halifax Regional Municipality: $28,600

— Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada, Antigonish/Kentville: $22,425

— Old School Community Gathering, Musquodoboit Harbour, Halifax Regional Municipality: $17,250

— Alice Housing, Halifax Regional Municipality: $16,958

— New Ross, Lunenburg County: $12,650

— Viola’s Place, New Glasgow: $7,159