Province announces more than 370 affordable housing units to be constructed in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH: Nova Scotia announced March 28 it’s investing nearly $22 million to create more than 370 affordable housing units in Dartmouth.

“Today, we’re taking real action to provide more Nova Scotians with a safe, comfortable and affordable place to call home,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

“This project is a great example of how we can work with our partners, both in the private and non-profit sectors, to address the housing crisis in Nova Scotia.”

(Communications N.S. photo)

The agreement with Clayton Developments will see new energy-efficient townhouses, fourplexes and multi-unit buildings built in the Southdale-Mount Hope area.

It will see the province invest $21.8 million to create 373 affordable units, included as part of a larger development of 875 homes, townhomes and apartments. Rents for affordable housing units in the development will range from 60 to 80 per cent of average market rents.

The rents for the affordable units will be finalized just before construction begins.

Based on current Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data on average market rent in the area, rent could be as low as $605 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, or $788 a month for a two-bedroom. People who need more support can also apply for a rent supplement from the province; the average rent supplement is $350 a month.

The units must be kept affordable for 20 years.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the first affordable housing units becoming available about a year later.

Quotes:

“We are so pleased to work with the Province on this affordable housing development. Affordable housing needs quick and direct access to public transit, grocery stores, as well as places to work and play. This development will have all of that in walking distance, and it’s a great place to build a community.”

– Dean Robertson, CEO, The Shaw Group Ltd.

“We need housing options for all who want to live in our municipality. That includes those who are homeless as well as those who struggle to find affordable options. Working with governmental and non-governmental partners is crucial to increasing affordable housing.”

– Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick Facts:

— the project is part of more than $35 million committed by the Province to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across Nova Scotia

— of those, 425 were new rent supplements; the Province now provides over 4,700 rent supplements every month to help Nova Scotians with the cost of rent

— Mount Hope is one of nine locations that were designated as special planning sites by the Province on March 25