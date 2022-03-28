FALL RIVER: Two Lockview High football players will be lining up of the field wearing the black and gold of a popular Halifax university.

The Dalhousie Tigers football team recently announced the commitments of Kyle Vaughan and Charlie Hoffman, both of Fall River, for the 2022-2023 season.

Vaughan, a six-foot defensive tackle, will be a threat from inside for all of the AFL’s quarterbacks, according to a post on the Tigers football teams Facebook page.

“We cannot wait to see him add to our lockdown pass rushing squad,” said the post.

Vaughan will be studying Psychology at Dalhousie.

Hoffman, an offensive lineman, has eight years experience playing the sport. He stands at six-feet-two.

“In addition to his playing experience, Charlie also showed his leadership on and off the field as captain of Lockview High’s football team in 2020 and 2021,” the Tigers FB post said.

He will be studying commerce while attending Dalhousie.