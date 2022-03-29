Police crackdown on distracted drivers nabs 17 in Fall River

FALL RIVER: Almost half of the 35 drivers charged March 24 with using a cellphone during traffic enforcement by RCMP Southeast Traffic Services took place in Fall River.

According to N.S. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall, police nabbed 17 of the drivers that were observed using their cellphones while behind the wheel driving of a vehicle.

Several of those 17 were nabbed in and around the Fall River Shopping Plaza/Dairy Queen.

On March 24, police were in various parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) conducting traffic enforcement related to use of cellular phones while driving.

In a release, police said between 7:55 a.m. and 3 p.m., police observed 35 drivers using their cellular phones while driving.

Traffic stops were initiated in each case and each driver was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for using a cellular phone while driving.

The ticket carries a fine of $237.50 and four points will be deducted from your license.

Driving requires your full attention. Distractions can compromise your judgment and affect your ability to drive safely, so it is important to stay focused and mindful at all times.

Police say as one of the four causal factors of fatal and serious injury collisions, distracting driving puts you and everyone on the road at risk. Distracted driving can lead to reduced reaction time, impaired judgement and serious or fatal injuries.

If you believe someone is driving in a way that is an immediate threat to public safety, please call 911 when it is safe to do so. Include as much detail as possible, such as the location, direction of travel, vehicle and driver description and license plate number.