No charges anticipated after van crashes into home, police say

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP say no charges are anticipated after a vehicle crashed into a home on Friday June 11 in Mount Uniacke.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell provided details on the incident.

“A painting company was working in the Mount Uniacke area and one of the employees left in the company vehicle to get coffee for the crew.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Shortly after his departure, the driver left the road and crashed into a nearby home. “

Firefighters from Uniacke Fire responded to this call, along with police and EHS.

He said no one in the home was injured and the driver only sustained minor injuries.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter remains under investigation.

