No plans to hold vaccinations in N.S. schools, top doc says

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has no plans to follow in the footsteps that neighbouring New Brunswick is doing by holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools.

At a recent COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Robert Strang explained why N.S. does not need to go that route in an answer to a question from The Laker News.

He said the province did look at that option.

“The reality is we’re getting good uptake in school-aged children who are eligible for the vaccine,” said Dr. Strang on June 9. “We have a well-established mechanism for delivering the vaccine that is working very effectively.

Video from the June 9 COVID-19 briefing. Video edited by Dagley Media.

Dr. Strang said the province doesn’t feel they need to change the way they’re doing things.

“Quite frankly shifting some of our resources to schools would take considerable time and effort and would slow down our overall aged-based approach,” he said.

“We’re not having any indication junior and high school kids are having any problem accessing the vaccine through our current mechanisms.”