Nova Scotians deserve better than misleading narratives, says NSACCW

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia government is continuing to allow its most vulnerable citizens be exposed to the current future economic instability.

The 2025-26 Budget that acknowledges poverty as a pressing issue yet offers no meaningful solutions to reduce it, says Alec Stratford, Chair of the Nova Scotia Action Coalition for Community Well-Being (NSACCW).

“Instead of systemic reforms, this budget misleadingly suggests that resource development will alleviate poverty, despite clear evidence to the contrary,” said Stratford in a release.

Stratford directly challenges the government’s narrative, pointing out the repeated failures of resource-dependent economies to reduce poverty effectively.

“Provinces like Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador, which have long relied on resource extraction, continue to grapple with significant poverty rates—10.1%, 11.1%, and 11.4%, respectively,” added Stratford. “Despite massive revenues from oil, gas, and mining, these sectors rarely benefit those who need help the most.

“Income inequality persists, and corporate profits bypass marginalized communities entirely. What’s more, resource economies are incredibly volatile, with boom-and-bust cycles leading to job losses and cuts to public services during downturns.

“This isn’t a plan to alleviate poverty—it’s a cautionary tale.”

On worker compensation and inequality, Stratford continued.

“The minimum wage increase to $16.50 is inadequate and still falls far below a living wage. Meanwhile, the budget’s tax cuts for businesses and incremental economic policies will do nothing to close the gap between the wealthy and those living in poverty,” said Stratford. “Economic growth alone is meaningless if its benefits don’t reach the people who need it most.”

Stratford states we need a shift in priorities from the provincial government.

“Nova Scotians deserve a government that puts people first. This isn’t just about poverty—it’s about fairness and opportunity in our communities,” said Stratford.

“We need progressive taxation, universal childcare, more affordable housing, and investments in the green economy that do not perpetuate inequality. This budget is another missed opportunity to make our province equitable for all.”

The Nova Scotia Action Coalition for Community Well-Being urges the government to take a comprehensive and evidence-based approach to ending poverty and inequality.

“A budget should reflect the values of a society.

“With this one, the government has shown it values corporate profits and political optics over the well-being of Nova Scotians,” Stratford continued.

“It’s time for Premier Houston to step up and deliver real solutions to the systemic issues holding our communities back.”