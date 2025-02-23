FALL RIVER: A community meeting has been scheduled to discuss the development of Site C on Ingram Drive in Fall River Village.

The meeting is set for Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

It will be held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, located at 1359 Fall River Road in Fall River.

Organizers say that the development has raised significant concerns among residents regarding infrastructure, safety, and environmental impact.

Additionally, recent legislative changes have expedited approvals without community consultation, making it more important than ever for residents to have their voices heard.

Background information provided by the organizers indicates the following:

The Executive Panel on Housing considers seven criteria when recommending SPAs, yet the recent designation of Ingram Drive in Fall River Village as an SPA for a high-density development contradicts most of these criteria.

Despite overwhelming community opposition and the rejection of development proposals by HRM councils, the PC Government proceeded with designating Ingram Drive as an SPA, raising questions about its lack of alignment with the

already existing Municipal Planning Strategy and community needs.

The proposed development (a multi-building apartment complex totaling 120 rental units) on the land at the end of Ingram Drive lacks essential infrastructure such as wastewater systems, transit access, sidewalks and proper road connections (there is no alternate route or second egress to and from the proposed development as required by the already existing Municipal Planning Strategy).

Additionally, it poses safety concerns, as without a direct access to the proposed development, traffic to and from it will be forced to drive down a narrow rural residential road, void of sidewalks, with blind spots, hairpin turns and which is home to a school bus stop and a large community mailbox installation.

Considering the criteria used by the Executive Panel on Housing to designate Special Planning Areas (SPAs), it’s evident that this parcel of land falls short on six out of seven criteria.

Moreover, compared to other SPAs with thousands of units, the proposed development on Ingram Drive, totaling 120 units, is

disproportionate. This raises concerns about the suitability of the land for SPA designation in comparison to other areas.

Residents are encouraged to come out to the meeting on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Snow Centre to learn more.