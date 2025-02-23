NS NDP: AG works for Nova Scotians, not partisan governments

From a release

HALIFAX: The N.S. NDP say that the Houston government is threatening to interfere with the Auditor General’s independence by changing the laws to allow themselves to fire her without cause.

In recent years the Auditor General has:

Repeatedly unearthed billions of dollars being spent outside the budget process, including $1.38 billion in the last year alone;

Raised awareness for the staggering amount of violence unfolding in Nova Scotia schools;

Brought to light the shady backroom deals and millions of dollars wasted on the Hogan Court boondoggle;

Flagged the need for better cybersecurity to protect the health data of Nova Scotians;

Discovered troubling issues within the province’s governance of public housing.

“The Auditor General is here to give Nova Scotians accurate information about how their money is being spent and whether or not the government’s policies are working,” said NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender.

“Instead of respecting her role, and taking her valuable recommendations under advisement, this government is more concerned with limiting accountability and hiding potentially damning reports.

“This is a serious abuse of power designed to keep Nova Scotians in the dark.”

New Democrats are echoing the Auditor General’s call for the Houston government to scrap its regressive and undemocratic bill.