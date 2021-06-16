ELMSDALE: The deputy minister for the Department of Environment and Climate Change said samples taken June 11 at Shubenacadie Grand Lake shows evidence there’s blue-green algae present consistent with levels that are dangerous for dogs.

At a press briefing outside the East Hants Aquatic Centre, Julie Towers, spoke to media on June 15 providing an update on the situation that has residents who draw from Grand Lake under a do not consume do not drink water advisory. It has been in place for five days.

Towers said NSE is waiting for laboratory results on pesticides or other contaminants. Residents are still advised not to drink, swim or bathe in, or otherwise use the water from Shubenacadie Grand Lake. Pets should not swim in the lake or drink the lake water, either. Additional updates will follow.

Nothing was picked up on Fish Lake; it has come back negative or not detectable.

She said they are still awaiting the results, particularly on the chemicals, but the National Research Council lab did say there are toxins associated with blue-green algae present in the water samples that were collected. They took their test result from algae sludge.

“At this point in time we do know that blue-green algae did occur, that there was a bloom,” she said. “We want to gather as much information as possible.

“At this point in time we still want people to be cautious because of that.”

Towers was hopeful of having the test results by now.

In a release, NSE said now that its presence is confirmed, people must not use it as their water supply. Homeowners should not draw their water from lakes or rivers in general, as typical home treatment systems only provide protection against bacteria in the water. They do not typically treat algae toxins, petroleum products, pesticides, or other chemical contaminants.

The department began its investigation after a complaint about the death of two dogs last week. Initial rapid water tests on Thursday, June 10, were inconclusive. Targeted sampling done Friday, June 11, with the assistance of a drone confirmed the presence of blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae can appear at any time, particularly in warm water or water with a lot of nutrients. Blooms are appearing more frequently in Nova Scotia because of climate change. Blue-green algae has a musty smell and can release toxins that make people and animals sick. Anyone who sees a blue-green algae bloom should contact one of the department’s regional offices.

“Now that we know it’s in the lake, there’s chances of other blooms in the lake,” said Towers.

Towers could not give a timeline for when residents may know, when asked by The Laker News.

“For now, we want them to be cautious, and hopefully we’ll get the results at any time,” she said.

“That will let us know what other requirements may or may not be needed and how we approach it.

“Knowing there has been blue-green algae confirmed that means people should be cautious. It’s there.”

Towers said results on the finding of blue-green algae vary depending on where and how the samples are collected.

“The straight water sample couldn’t detect anything, but the sample taken from the plant mat, the algae mat, did show a positive result,” she said.

MEH Director of Infrastructure and Operations Jesse Hulsman speaks to the media. (Healey photo)

Jesse Hulsman, with the Municipality of East Hants (MEH), assured East Hants residents their drinking water is safe.

Hulsman, the Director of Infrastructure and Operations for MEH, said more than 160 people have dropped by to use one or both of those services since Thursday, an official with the municipality said Tuesday.

“We want folks to do what they feel is right and they feel confident in,” he told media outside the Aquatic Centre as rain came down and the wind blew. “Our drinking water is safe coming from our system.

“However, if you’re more confident going with this other service for now, absolutely do so.”

East Hants is providing free drinking water and shower facilities to anyone who needs them.

The release from NSE says at this time, department staff do not believe that properly constructed and regularly tested wells are affected. Any homeowner who has questions about their well-water quality or well construction should have their well water tested or contact a certified well contractor to inspect their well.

Information on where people can get water is available at https://www.halifax.ca/…/halifax-regional-fire… and https://www.easthants.ca/

