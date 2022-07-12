NSECC asks Carr Farm Developer to revisit water study following concerns from residents

FALL RIVER: Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change is asking the developer of the Carr Farm Development to revisit the water study it completed on the lake to consider the proximity to that intake.

That decision comes after NSECC has heard concerns from residents who live in the Lake Thomas Park Association, said spokeswoman Tracy Barron.

“NSECC has heard the concerns of area residents about impact of the approved sewage treatment system for the new long-term care facility and housing development on Lake Thomas, and specifically the proximity to the water intake for a number of homes,” said Barron in an email late on the afternoon of July 12.

“That is why Department is asking the developer to revisit the water study it completed on the lake to consider the proximity to that intake.”

She said a receiving water study assesses usage to ensure what is being done won’t have a negative impact.

“The water study for Lake Thomas did not identify any issues, but it also did not specifically mention that particular intake, which is about 200 metres from the sewage treatment plant’s outfall,” she said.

Barron said the developer is being asked to complete a due diligence review to ensure it has considered the outfall and that the findings remain the same.

She said NSECC’s role in this development is to issue the septic approval and ensure there are no violations of the Environment Act.

“We take this role seriously,” said Barron.