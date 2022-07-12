HRM advises of road closures for Canoe ’22 from Aug. 3-7

DARTMOUTH: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of the following road closures as a result of the 2022 ICF Sprint & Paracanoe World Championships (Canoe ’22) taking place on Lake Banook from August 3 to 7, 2022.

Henry Findlay Park , Lions Beach Park , and Grahams Grove will be closed from Thursday, July 14 to Tuesday, August 9.

, , and will be closed from Thursday, July 14 to Tuesday, August 9. The Nolan Street parking lot will be closed from 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 and will reopen at 11:55 p.m. on Monday, August 8.

will be closed from 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 and will reopen at 11:55 p.m. on Monday, August 8. The Birch Cove Park parking lot will be closed from Thursday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 9, and Birch Cove Park will be closed from Monday, August 1 to Thursday, August 4.

will be closed from Thursday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 9, and will be closed from Monday, August 1 to Thursday, August 4. Banook Avenue and Boathouse Lane will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 and will reopen at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. Local access will be maintained.

and will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 and will reopen at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. Local access will be maintained.



Prince Albert Road will be closed between Hawthorne Street and Sinclair Street from 12:05 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and will reopen at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

will be closed between Hawthorne Street and Sinclair Street from 12:05 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and will reopen at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. Local access to Prince Albert Road, along with Bolton Terrace and Nowlan Street, will be maintained.

The multi-use path adjacent to Prince Albert Road will remain open during event hours but will be closed at night.

Residents living on impacted streets will also be receiving a direct mail piece from the event organizers outlining road closures.

For more information on Canoe’22, visit their website.