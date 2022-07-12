AYLESFORD: HelloFresh Canada is supporting Brigadoon Village, a non-profit pediatric medical camp facility in Nova Scotia.

The charity is one of this year’s recipients of the Fresh Food Explorers Program, which offers funding and support to charities across Canada helping kids experience, experiment with, and learn to love fresh food.

Brigadoon Village delivers year-round camp programming to children, youth, and families living with health conditions or other life challenges in Atlantic Canada.

It is the largest camp of its kind in Canada and accommodates over 3,500 campers a year.

Jenn Ross, Brigadoon Village Director of Operations, said the support is well received from HelloFresh.ca.

“Most families who have a sick child cannot afford camp so we ask parents to contribute only what they can,” said Ross. “This donation from HelloFresh will ensure that, regardless of a parent’s financial situation, all campers will receive access to food education and the opportunity to experiment with fresh ingredients to properly fuel their bodies.”

This generous $10,000 donation from HelloFresh is being used to deliver nutritional programming in a new outdoor kitchen where children will be encouraged to prepare meals, fuel their bodies to support their health journey, and challenge them to try new foods and flavours.

The funding will also augment new equipment used for the program.

HelloFresh Director of Culinary, Corby-Sue Neuman, said they are pleased to support a great cause like Brigadoon Village.

“We are thrilled to be working with Brigadoon Village and provide support through The Fresh Food Explorers Program, which empowers kids across Canada to try and love fresh ingredients,” said Neumann. “We know that learning about food is as important as learning to read or write, but that this can be overlooked.

“We want to change that.”

Brigadoon Village strives to encourage healthy and happy relationships with food for campers.

Meals are prepared by an Executive Chef and her team that are not only delicious but also tailored to the nutritional needs of campers and their health conditions.

“Our nutritional and cooking education programs have always been a part of the camp experience we offer,” Ross said. “However, now that our new outdoor kitchen area is open, we plan to expand this programming element and build on curriculum and delivery.”