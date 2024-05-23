NSFM to host webinar to illuminate Electoral landscape in N.S.

NOVA SCOTIA: The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM) is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar aimed at shedding light on the intricacies of elections across urban and rural regions in Nova Scotia.

Titled “Inside the Civic Chamber: Insights from Municipal Leaders on Serving and Running for Office”, the event will provide a platform for engaging discussions and valuable insights from elected officials.

Scheduled to take place on May 29, 2024, from 6-7:30pm the webinar targets residents interested in understanding the electoral process, prospective candidates for municipal elections, and community leaders.

“The electoral landscape in Nova Scotia is dynamic and diverse, presenting both opportunities and challenges for those seeking public office,” remarked Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, President of NSFM.

“Through this webinar, we aim to promote a deeper understanding of these nuances while offering practical advice and insights from experienced leaders.”

Featuring a lineup of engaging speakers with diverse backgrounds in urban and rural politics, the webinar will explore topics such as experiences as a municipal leader, constituent engagement, and the role of local governance in community development.

Attendees can expect a Q&A session encouraging active participation and dialogue throughout the event.

Registration for the webinar is open to the public, with details available on the NSFM website and social media channels.