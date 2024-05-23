HALIFAX: The HRM is announcing upcoming traffic disruptions and Halifax Transit impacts in support of the Cogswell District project .

Location: Barrington Street from Upper Water Street to Duke Street



Date: Beginning June 17, 2024 for approximately six months Time: 24/7

Work details: This long-term closure is to facilitate work on the Cogswell District project. Crews will be realigning and regrading Barrington Street, installing underground services and building a new Halifax Transit hub.

Crews will also remove the last overpass of the former Cogswell Interchange, marking another major project milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Halifax Transit impacts: Halifax Transit users will be significantly impacted as the four bus bays in front of Scotia Square will be relocated.

As a result, 30 routes passing through Barrington Street and surrounding area will be rerouted.



The impacted bus bays will be relocated to (see attached map):



· Granville Street before Duke Street (Bay 1)

· Barrington Street before George Street (Bay 2)

· Albemarle Street before Duke Street (Bay 3)

· Barrington Street before Prince Street (Bay 4)

For more information on the service disruptions, visit our website or contact 311.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Barrington Street, from Upper Water Street to Duke Street, will be fully closed.

A section of the new Cogswell Street will be temporarily connected to Barrington Street at Upper Water Street, which will allow for the re-opening of Albemarle Street and will reconnect a key east-west corridor downtown.



With the closure of Barrington Street, access to Hotel Halifax will be from a new driveway off Cogswell Street.



Access for loading and deliveries has been coordinated with abutting property owners.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It is anticipated the new Halifax Transit hub on Barrington Street will open by end of year and include new heated shelters, additional seating space, wider sidewalks and layover space for passengers and buses.

The new permanent Cogswell Street from Brunswick Street to Upper Water Street is expected to open, replacing the overpass that was previously demolished.

Additionally, it is projected the new permanent Barrington Street from the roundabout at Nora Bernard Street and Barrington Street to Duke Street will open, including access to Valour Way.

More information about these future traffic changes will be shared in the coming months.



For project updates, visit: halifax.ca/cogswell.