HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and provincial government have successfully negotiated a new, three-year Teachers’ Provincial Agreement.

The new agreement is about an investment in students and student outcomes and supports teachers across the province. Ratification by NSTU members was announced in the evening of May 22.



“Students are at the core of our education system, a fact I truly feel is recognized by the agreement we’ve successfully negotiated with the NSTU,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“We’ve heard from teachers about how to improve classroom conditions and outcomes and are acting on a shared commitment to create great learning and great working environments, both through this new agreement and through ongoing work at the departmental, regional and school levels.”

Under the new agreement, one of the key initiatives to improve student conditions will be having a dedicated school counsellor or similar position in every school.The new agreement will be posted online in the coming days.

Quick Facts:

– Nova Scotia has about 10,000 public school teachers

– the current four-year Teachers’ Provincial Agreement was finalized in 2020, and was effective August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2023

– the parties exchanged written proposals, beginning the bargaining process, in June 2023 and reached a tentative deal on April 26, 2024.