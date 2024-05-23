East Hants RCMP seeking Stewiacke man on province-wide warrant

SHUBENACADIE/STEWIACKE: East Hants District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Christian Woods, 22, from Stewiacke, is wanted and currently facing charges of:

Mischief

Resist a Peace Officer

Woods is described as six-foot-two, 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have made several attempts to locate Woods and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Christian Woods is asked to refrain from approaching him and to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. T

o remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-1430939